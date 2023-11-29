Arqit Quantum Inc’s (ARQQ) Stock: A -9.78% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has gone down by -18.95% for the week, with a 11.64% rise in the past month and a -47.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.78% for ARQQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.78% for ARQQ’s stock, with a -54.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for ARQQ is 48.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 1.09M shares.

ARQQ) stock’s latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has dropped by -7.82 in relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Williams – Founder, Chairman and CEO Nick Pointon – CFO Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright Operator On today’s call, we will be referring to the press release issued this morning that details the company’s fiscal year-end 2023 results, which can be downloaded from the company’s website at arqit.uk.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ fell by -18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5242. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc saw -86.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11821.87 for the present operating margin

-311.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc stands at -11548.12. The total capital return value is set at -93.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.45. Equity return is now at value -101.80, with -66.09 for asset returns.

Based on Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ), the company’s capital structure generated 12.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.19. Total debt to assets is 8.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 79.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.