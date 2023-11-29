Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by analysts is $222.10, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for ANET is 252.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ANET was 2.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET)’s stock price has dropped by -0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 218.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET ) UBS Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference November 28, 2023 2:55 PM ET CorporateParticipants Anshul Sadana – Chief Operating Officer ConferenceCall Participants David Vogt – UBS David Vogt Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us here at UBS Tech Conference.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has experienced a 0.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.30% rise in the past month, and a 17.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ANET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for ANET’s stock, with a 27.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANET stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANET in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $220 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANET Trading at 10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +23.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.93. In addition, Arista Networks Inc saw 79.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from McCool John F, who sale 2,831 shares at the price of $215.56 back on Nov 21. After this action, McCool John F now owns 144 shares of Arista Networks Inc, valued at $610,244 using the latest closing price.

Ullal Jayshree, the President and CEO of Arista Networks Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $217.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Ullal Jayshree is holding 1,723,500 shares at $4,340,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 34.91, with 24.96 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.