Ares Management Corp (ARES) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 108.93. However, the company has seen a 1.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-21 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Ares Management Corporation announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 1:00pm ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.aresmgmt.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 51.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ares Management Corp (ARES) by analysts is $115.92, which is $6.23 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 153.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ARES was 1.01M shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stock saw an increase of 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.78% and a quarterly increase of 7.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Ares Management Corp (ARES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for ARES’s stock, with a 16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $133 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.16. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 60.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Arougheti Michael J, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $105.17 back on Nov 15. After this action, Arougheti Michael J now owns 0 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $15,775,104 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corp, purchase 150,000 shares at $18.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,912,895 shares at $2,838,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 24.88, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.