Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN)'s stock price has dropped by -24.44 in relation to previous closing price of 2.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -31.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) by analysts is $9.25, which is $7.24 above the current market price. The public float for AREN is 17.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of AREN was 23.19K shares.

AREN’s Market Performance

AREN stock saw a decrease of -31.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.18% for Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.06% for AREN’s stock, with a -54.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREN Trading at -48.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.51%, as shares sank -43.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN fell by -31.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Arena Group Holdings Inc saw -81.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from B. Riley Financial, Inc., who purchase 102,197 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Jun 23. After this action, B. Riley Financial, Inc. now owns 1,363,246 shares of Arena Group Holdings Inc, valued at $372,661 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of Arena Group Holdings Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 1,588,642 shares at $364,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.09 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arena Group Holdings Inc stands at -30.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.