ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ArcelorMittal (MT) by analysts is $31.91, which is $7.31 above the current market price. The public float for MT is 780.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MT was 2.00M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.16 in comparison to its previous close of 24.63, however, the company has experienced a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that ArcelorMittal MT achieved a milestone with the first industrial production of ethanol at its Steelanol plant, marking Europe’s inaugural carbon capture and utilization (CCU) project. This historic achievement was recorded on Nov 7, 2023, at ArcelorMittal Belgium’s Gent plant, representing a significant stride toward the full commissioning of the Steelanol facility.

MT’s Market Performance

MT’s stock has risen by 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.07% and a quarterly drop of -8.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for ArcelorMittal. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.52% for MT’s stock, with a -7.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MT Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +14.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.24. In addition, ArcelorMittal saw -6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.15 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.52. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.42 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.76. Total debt to assets is 12.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, ArcelorMittal (MT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.