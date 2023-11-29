Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN)

The 36-month beta value for UXIN is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UXIN is $413.57, which is $62.96 above than the current price. The public float for UXIN is 44.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on November 29, 2023 was 75.31K shares.

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.30 in comparison to its previous close of 1.16, however, the company has experienced a -6.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), China’s leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2023, and for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2023. The financial results will be made public before the U.S. market opens on November 28, 2023.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN’s stock has fallen by -6.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.47% and a quarterly drop of -34.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.32% for Uxin Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.83% for UXIN’s stock, with a -36.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UXIN Trading at -21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1957. In addition, Uxin Ltd ADR saw -62.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.73 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Ltd ADR stands at -6.66. The total capital return value is set at -85.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.