Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rover Group Inc (ROVR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) is above average at 204.21x. The 36-month beta value for ROVR is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROVR is $7.82, which is -$3.08 below than the current price. The public float for ROVR is 107.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ROVR on November 29, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ROVR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) has jumped by 28.29 compared to previous close of 8.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that We have narrowed our search to five e-commerce stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are: W, TRP, BKNG, AMZN, ROVR.

ROVR’s Market Performance

ROVR’s stock has risen by 29.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.00% and a quarterly rise of 62.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Rover Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.41% for ROVR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 99.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ROVR Trading at 56.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 25.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +69.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +29.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Rover Group Inc saw 197.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from EASTERLY AARON, who sale 20,100 shares at the price of $8.15 back on Nov 17. After this action, EASTERLY AARON now owns 3,966,816 shares of Rover Group Inc, valued at $163,767 using the latest closing price.

EASTERLY AARON, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Rover Group Inc, sale 14,100 shares at $8.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that EASTERLY AARON is holding 3,970,070 shares at $114,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.38 for the present operating margin

+72.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.78. Equity return is now at value 3.71, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rover Group Inc (ROVR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.48. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Rover Group Inc (ROVR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.