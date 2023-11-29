Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI)

The 36-month beta value for PESI is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PESI is $19.00, which is -$1.6 below than the current price. The public float for PESI is 10.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume of PESI on November 29, 2023 was 49.44K shares.

The stock price of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) has dropped by -21.52 compared to previous close of 8.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Waldman – Investor Relations Mark Duff – President & Chief Executive Officer Ben Naccarato – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Dr. Louis Centofanti – Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Conference Call Participants Howard Brous – Wellington Shields & Co. Brian Russo – Sidoti & Company Ross Taylor – ARS Investment Partners Operator Good day, and welcome to the Perma-Fix third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host from Investor Relations, David Waldman.

PESI’s Market Performance

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) has seen a -16.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.91% decline in the past month and a -48.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for PESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.26% for PESI’s stock, with a -33.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PESI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PESI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2011 of the previous year 2011.

PESI Trading at -28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PESI fell by -16.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. saw 86.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PESI starting from REEDER JOE, who sale 6,009 shares at the price of $11.57 back on May 26. After this action, REEDER JOE now owns 220,358 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., valued at $69,536 using the latest closing price.

REEDER JOE, the Director of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., sale 19,385 shares at $11.53 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that REEDER JOE is holding 226,367 shares at $223,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.62 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. stands at -4.55. The total capital return value is set at -12.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.64. Equity return is now at value -2.78, with -1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI), the company’s capital structure generated 9.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.