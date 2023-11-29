Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Intuit Inc (INTU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is above average at 67.07x. The 36-month beta value for INTU is also noteworthy at 1.20.

The public float for INTU is 272.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of INTU on November 29, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 561.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Intuit (INTU) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago.

INTU’s Market Performance

Intuit Inc (INTU) has seen a 0.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.84% gain in the past month and a 5.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for INTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.34% for INTU’s stock, with a 19.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $520 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $535.24. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 45.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Vazquez Raul, who sale 1,938 shares at the price of $516.52 back on Oct 05. After this action, Vazquez Raul now owns 1,631 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $1,001,018 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 696 shares at $511.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 1,098 shares at $355,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Equity return is now at value 14.14, with 8.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Intuit Inc (INTU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.