Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is above average at 14.33x. The 36-month beta value for HIW is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The average price estimated by analysts for HIW is $21.78, which is $3.32 above than the current price. The public float for HIW is 104.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on November 29, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has soared by 3.30 in relation to previous closing price of 17.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that REITs have experienced a significant drop in value due to rising interest rates and inflation. However, with inflation under control and interest rates expected to stabilize or decrease, REITs are poised for a surge. A list of 28 undervalued REITs with a yield of 5% or better is provided, along with 10 additional REITs to consider.

HIW’s Market Performance

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has seen a -2.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.71% gain in the past month and a -23.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for HIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for HIW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.60. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc. saw -34.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Leary Brian M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Oct 27. After this action, Leary Brian M now owns 92,386 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 337,177 shares at $99,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.