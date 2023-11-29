Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) is above average at 7.03x. The 36-month beta value for EGRX is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGRX is $17.00, which is $10.6 above than the current price. The public float for EGRX is 11.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume of EGRX on November 29, 2023 was 115.37K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EGRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX) has decreased by -22.24 when compared to last closing price of 8.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

EGRX’s Market Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) has experienced a -28.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -53.89% drop in the past month, and a -63.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for EGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.19% for EGRX’s stock, with a -68.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGRX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EGRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGRX Trading at -50.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -52.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGRX fell by -27.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -78.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGRX starting from Tarriff Scott, who sale 10,694 shares at the price of $13.87 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tarriff Scott now owns 545,447 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $148,326 using the latest closing price.

Tarriff Scott, the CEO of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,925 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Tarriff Scott is holding 556,141 shares at $150,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.55 for the present operating margin

+69.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +11.26. The total capital return value is set at 37.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.15. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.04 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 28.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.90. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.