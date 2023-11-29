Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBLG is $7.50, which is $37.08 above than the current price. The public float for BBLG is 2.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of BBLG on November 29, 2023 was 884.27K shares.

BBLG) stock’s latest price update

Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: BBLG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-17 that Bone Biologics (NASDAQ: BBLG ) stock is falling on Friday after the medical device company’s shares underwent a major rally the day prior. That rally was caused by heavy trading of BBLG stock.

BBLG’s Market Performance

Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) has experienced a -28.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.38% drop in the past month, and a -35.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.24% for BBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.44% for BBLG’s stock, with a -88.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBLG Trading at -28.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares sank -20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBLG fell by -28.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5318. In addition, Bone Biologics Corp saw -93.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBLG starting from Walsh Deina H, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Sep 13. After this action, Walsh Deina H now owns 15,000 shares of Bone Biologics Corp, valued at $5,120 using the latest closing price.

Frelick Jeff, the Chief Executive Officer of Bone Biologics Corp, purchase 9,500 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Frelick Jeff is holding 17,204 shares at $6,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBLG

The total capital return value is set at -58.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.71. Equity return is now at value -102.26, with -69.97 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.