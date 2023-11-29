An In-Depth Look at Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) Stock Performance

In the past week, SPRU stock has gone up by 1.69%, with a monthly decline of -3.73% and a quarterly plunge of -46.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Spruce Power Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for SPRU’s stock, with a -41.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPRU is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPRU is $48.00, which is $44.39 above than the current price. The public float for SPRU is 14.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRU on November 29, 2023 was 53.65K shares.

SPRU) stock’s latest price update

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.73 compared to its previous closing price of 3.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bronson Fleig – Head, IR Christian Fong – CEO Sarah Wells – CFO Conference Call Participants Tristan Richardson – Scotiabank Joseph Osha – Guggenheim Mo Chen – Truist Securities Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Eric and I will be your conference operator today.

SPRU Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRU rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Spruce Power Holding Corporation saw -50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRU starting from LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who purchase 39,689 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jun 07. After this action, LEDECKY JONATHAN J now owns 363,710 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, valued at $31,854 using the latest closing price.

LEDECKY JONATHAN J, the Director of Spruce Power Holding Corporation, purchase 10,025 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that LEDECKY JONATHAN J is holding 324,021 shares at $8,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-258.14 for the present operating margin

+57.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spruce Power Holding Corporation stands at -232.04. The total capital return value is set at -10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.44 for asset returns.

Based on Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU), the company’s capital structure generated 179.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.