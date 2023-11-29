American Express Co. (AXP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.99 in relation to its previous close of 164.04. However, the company has experienced a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-11-24 that Berkshire Hathaway has sold its shares in One97 Communications (NSE: PAYTM), the parent company of Paytm, incurring around 40% loss on an investment made over five years ago.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXP is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AXP is $172.30, which is $6.64 above the current price. The public float for AXP is 727.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on November 29, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stock saw an increase of 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.23% and a quarterly increase of 3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for American Express Co. (AXP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.34% for AXP’s stock, with a 2.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $184 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXP Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.91. In addition, American Express Co. saw 12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Buckminster Douglas E., who sale 11,344 shares at the price of $158.87 back on Nov 15. After this action, Buckminster Douglas E. now owns 88,376 shares of American Express Co., valued at $1,802,221 using the latest closing price.

Clayton Walter Joseph III, the Director of American Express Co., purchase 1,000 shares at $143.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Clayton Walter Joseph III is holding 2,000 shares at $143,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co. stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co. (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Express Co. (AXP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.