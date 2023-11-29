Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altice USA Inc (ATUS) is $4.64, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 344.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on November 29, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has increased by 3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 2.32. However, the company has seen a 0.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Altice’s (ATUS) third-quarter 2023 results reflect the adverse impact of a challenging macroeconomic environment and business uncertainties.

ATUS’s Market Performance

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has experienced a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.81% drop in the past month, and a -25.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for ATUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for ATUS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.16% for the last 200 days.

ATUS Trading at -16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -48.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.