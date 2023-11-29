Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Stock Observes -19.89% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ATEC stock has gone up by 2.99%, with a monthly gain of 22.62% and a quarterly plunge of -24.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Alphatec Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.28% for ATEC’s stock, with a -19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATEC is $21.65, which is $9.94 above the current price. The public float for ATEC is 91.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATEC on November 29, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.01 in relation to its previous close of 11.95. However, the company has experienced a 2.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Alphatec Holdings, Inc.’s focus on growth rather than improving margins raises caution for investors. Despite strong revenue growth, the company continues to experience substantial losses and slow progress on margin improvements. The recent share sales and high debt levels contribute to investor uncertainty about the company’s commitment to shareholder value.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $22 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATEC Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +31.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Demski David M, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, Demski David M now owns 181,694 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $315,000 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sale 59,375 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,452,736 shares at $771,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.08 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.