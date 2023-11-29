AlloVir Inc (ALVR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has gone up by 15.51% for the week, with a 22.59% rise in the past month and a -45.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.83% for ALVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.36% for ALVR’s stock, with a -48.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AlloVir Inc (ALVR) by analysts is $19.50, which is $17.7 above the current market price. The public float for ALVR is 56.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.43% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ALVR was 800.07K shares.

ALVR) stock’s latest price update

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that AlloVir stock fell today given concerns over potential selling pressure from a recent lock-up expiration. The lock-up agreement was related to a new share issuance in June 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALVR Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +21.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5918. In addition, AlloVir Inc saw -64.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Brainard Diana, who sale 4,382 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Nov 20. After this action, Brainard Diana now owns 874,906 shares of AlloVir Inc, valued at $7,408 using the latest closing price.

Brainard Diana, the Chief Executive Officer of AlloVir Inc, sale 2,689 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Brainard Diana is holding 879,288 shares at $4,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -75.29, with -62.31 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.