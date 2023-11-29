Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 66.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Here is how AerCap (AER) and American Equity Investment (AEL) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is above average at 6.17x. The 36-month beta value for AER is also noteworthy at 1.91.

The public float for AER is 210.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of AER on November 29, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER’s stock has seen a -1.74% decrease for the week, with a 12.08% rise in the past month and a 9.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for Aercap Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for AER’s stock, with a 10.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AER Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.13. In addition, Aercap Holdings N.V. saw 14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Equity return is now at value 15.85, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.