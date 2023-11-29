Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) by analysts is $77.83, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for ANF is 48.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.29% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ANF was 1.66M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has surge by 1.74relation to previous closing price of 76.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ANF’s Market Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has experienced a 7.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.37% rise in the past month, and a 51.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for ANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.03% for ANF’s stock, with a 92.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +30.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.07. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 239.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Gallagher Sarah M., who sale 13,225 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Nov 22. After this action, Gallagher Sarah M. now owns 2,800 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $983,371 using the latest closing price.

Desai Samir, the EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 9,744 shares at $73.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Desai Samir is holding 13,385 shares at $714,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 27.51, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.