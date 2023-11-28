YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has surged by 2.49 when compared to previous closing price of 16.84, but the company has seen a 60.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that If Argentine president-elect Javier Milei can turn around the struggling Argentine economy, crisis will lead to opportunity in these 3 assets.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) is above average at 3.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.89.

The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YPF on November 28, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

The stock of YPF ADR (YPF) has seen a 60.86% increase in the past week, with a 52.74% rise in the past month, and a 15.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for YPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 51.82% for YPF’s stock, with a 38.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YPF Trading at 44.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +56.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +60.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, YPF ADR saw 87.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Equity return is now at value 17.25, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, YPF ADR (YPF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.