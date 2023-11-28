What Recent Market Trends Mean for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s (MODG) Stock

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has gone down by -0.59% for the week, with a -6.55% drop in the past month and a -29.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.42% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.20% for MODG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) is above average at 25.23x. The 36-month beta value for MODG is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MODG is $18.11, which is $6.26 above than the current price. The public float for MODG is 141.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.56% of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on November 28, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

MODG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 11.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-09 that Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. on Thursday suffered their worst percentage drop in more than three years, after the golf-equipment and venue giant a day earlier cut its full-year outlook and analyst sentiment on the stock soured.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.81. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from BREWER OLIVER G III, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $11.68 back on Nov 22. After this action, BREWER OLIVER G III now owns 611,156 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $128,480 using the latest closing price.

Flanagan Laura Jean, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchase 1,676 shares at $11.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Flanagan Laura Jean is holding 30,301 shares at $20,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.