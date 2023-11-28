What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lucid Group Inc’s (LCID) Stock

In the past week, LCID stock has gone down by -7.20%, with a monthly decline of -0.31% and a quarterly plunge of -36.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Lucid Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for LCID stock, with a simple moving average of -39.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LCID is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lucid Group Inc (LCID) is $5.34, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for LCID is 870.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.81% of that float. On November 28, 2023, LCID’s average trading volume was 26.96M shares.

LCID) stock’s latest price update

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.88 in relation to its previous close of 4.19. However, the company has experienced a -7.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Rivian and Lucid are trying to capture the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

LCID Trading at -14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Lucid Group Inc saw -41.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from Bell Michael, who sale 46,735 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bell Michael now owns 1,437,293 shares of Lucid Group Inc, valued at $280,877 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc, purchase 265,693,703 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,366,658,905 shares at $1,814,687,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Equity return is now at value -61.30, with -33.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.