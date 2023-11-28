What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ally Financial Inc’s (ALLY) Stock

In the past week, ALLY stock has gone down by -2.73%, with a monthly gain of 13.63% and a quarterly surge of 2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Ally Financial Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for ALLY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is 7.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is $29.59, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 298.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% of that float. On November 28, 2023, ALLY’s average trading volume was 5.02M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.65 in relation to its previous close of 27.21. However, the company has experienced a -2.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Berkshire Hathaway has dozens of stocks in its portfolio, and there is a solid investment case to be made for most of them. Some of Berkshire’s financial stocks, in particular, are trading for extremely cheap valuations.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLY Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.31. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.