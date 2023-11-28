WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Stock Records -40.53% Quarterly Movement

The stock of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has seen a -27.94% decrease in the past week, with a -62.51% drop in the past month, and a -40.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for WETG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.53% for WETG’s stock, with a -77.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WETG is 0.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WETG on November 28, 2023 was 85.87K shares.

WETG) stock’s latest price update

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.71 compared to its previous closing price of 6.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Even in today’s bull market, there are still plenty of overlooked gems for investors to consider trading for less than $10 per share. As an investor, finding these underappreciated stocks with massive upside potential is like striking gold.

WETG Trading at -57.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares sank -61.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG fell by -27.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw -92.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.54 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeTrade Group Inc. stands at -78.38. The total capital return value is set at -33.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.44. Equity return is now at value -24.60, with -22.88 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.