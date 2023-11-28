Wendy’s Co (WEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) has dropped by -0.62 compared to previous close of 19.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-23 that A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties.

Is It Worth Investing in Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is 20.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WEN is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wendy’s Co (WEN) is $22.14, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 188.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On November 28, 2023, WEN’s average trading volume was 2.67M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN stock saw an increase of -0.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.84% and a quarterly increase of -5.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Wendy’s Co (WEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.58% for WEN’s stock, with a -8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEN Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.99. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -14.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Peltz Matthew H., who sale 2,905,569 shares at the price of $20.30 back on Aug 22. After this action, Peltz Matthew H. now owns 17,827,059 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $58,983,051 using the latest closing price.

PELTZ NELSON, the Director of Wendy’s Co, sale 2,905,569 shares at $20.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that PELTZ NELSON is holding 17,827,059 shares at $58,983,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wendy’s Co stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 50.97, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Wendy’s Co (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wendy’s Co (WEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.