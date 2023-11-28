Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) has increased by 17.21 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-09 that Penny stocks, those listed at under $5 per share, are the wild west of the stock market. They’re the ones your typical market newbie brags about at family reunions, boasting he turned spare change into a mini-windfall.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WLDS is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 11.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLDS on November 28, 2023 was 251.80K shares.

WLDS’s Market Performance

WLDS stock saw a decrease of 21.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -64.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.24% for Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.36% for WLDS’s stock, with a -55.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLDS Trading at -34.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +21.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4912. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd saw -5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd stands at -14435.56. The total capital return value is set at -101.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.40. Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -168.78 for asset returns.

Based on Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -157.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.