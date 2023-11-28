Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DIS is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DIS is $103.84, which is $8.67 above the current price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DIS on November 28, 2023 was 13.95M shares.

DIS) stock’s latest price update

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 96.06. However, the company has seen a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-27 that “Wish” faced ticket sale competition from “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “Napoleon” and “Trolls Band Together.”

DIS’s Market Performance

DIS’s stock has risen by 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.29% and a quarterly rise of 13.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Walt Disney Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.75% for DIS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $110 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +19.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.11. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw 9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Coleman Sonia L, who sale 959 shares at the price of $89.05 back on Aug 01. After this action, Coleman Sonia L now owns 961 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $85,399 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of Walt Disney Co, sale 1,145 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 29,138 shares at $113,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 2.42, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 51.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.79. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.