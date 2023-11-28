Vimeo Inc (VMEO) Stock Faces 3.29% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has gone down by -4.80% for the week, with a 19.70% rise in the past month and a -11.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.46% for VMEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for VMEO’s stock, with a -3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) is above average at 74.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vimeo Inc (VMEO) is $6.50, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for VMEO is 143.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VMEO on November 28, 2023 was 976.72K shares.

VMEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ: VMEO) has plunged by -4.55 when compared to previous closing price of 3.80, but the company has seen a -4.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Here are four top-ranked liquid stocks, American Public Education (APEI), NVIDIA (NVDA), Oceaneering International (OII) and Vimeo (VMEO), which investors can add to their portfolio for solid gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VMEO Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Vimeo Inc saw 5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMEO starting from Munson Gillian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 847,802 shares of Vimeo Inc, valued at $75,414 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Equity return is now at value 2.31, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vimeo Inc (VMEO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.