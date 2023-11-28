Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has surged by 0.52 when compared to previous closing price of 124.96, but the company has seen a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that Big energy like Chevron Corp. NYSE: CVX and Exxon Mobil Corp. NYSE: XOM are trading well below their highs, while certain sub-industries within the energy sector are performing well.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) is above average at 4.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is $150.89, which is $25.28 above the current market price. The public float for VLO is 338.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLO on November 28, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO’s stock has seen a 1.21% increase for the week, with a 0.20% rise in the past month and a -4.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for Valero Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for VLO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $130 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.72. In addition, Valero Energy Corp. saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 75,580 shares at the price of $135.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 621,872 shares of Valero Energy Corp., valued at $10,278,389 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corp. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 44.73, with 17.49 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.