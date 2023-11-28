Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for URG is 252.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for URG on November 28, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

The stock of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has decreased by -2.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that The uranium market is experiencing a resurgence due to a re-focus on uranium as a green and efficient source of baseload energy. Ur-Energy has entered into several agreements for uranium production and has a feasible production ramp-up plan in place. Further upside exists beyond the Lost Creek production that the market is not yet pricing in.

URG’s Market Performance

URG’s stock has fallen by -3.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.00% and a quarterly rise of 25.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for URG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6118. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from HUBER GARY C, who sale 55,653 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Nov 21. After this action, HUBER GARY C now owns 308,923 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $92,128 using the latest closing price.

GOPLERUD PENNE A, the Gen Counsel and Corp Secretary of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 66,588 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that GOPLERUD PENNE A is holding 412,895 shares at $110,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.