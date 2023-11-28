Upwork Inc (UPWK) Stock Experiences 37.44% Monthly Change

In the past week, UPWK stock has gone down by -1.82%, with a monthly gain of 37.44% and a quarterly plunge of -0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Upwork Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.56% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of 26.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upwork Inc (UPWK) is $16.40, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPWK on November 28, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.33 in relation to its previous close of 14.25. However, the company has experienced a -1.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Upwork Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. are often compared as competitors in the freelance space, so we take a look at them to see which is the better stock now. Upwork’s share price has performed better than Fiverr’s, perhaps indicating it is a more promising investment. In a low interest rate environment, valuation is less important, but in a normalized interest rate environment, investors need to consider future cash flows and the price they are paying.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +36.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.90. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 1,686 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Nov 22. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 4,338 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $23,402 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc, sale 22,177 shares at $14.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 1,079,891 shares at $319,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value 4.44, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.