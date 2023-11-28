Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of AZEK Company Inc’s (AZEK) Stock

In the past week, AZEK stock has gone up by 2.12%, with a monthly gain of 25.02% and a quarterly plunge of -0.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for AZEK Company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.91% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 234.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) by analysts is $36.67, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for AZEK is 146.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of AZEK was 1.45M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 31.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that AZEK’s operational excellence, sourcing savings and recycling initiatives and lower raw material costs are likely to aid its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.24. In addition, AZEK Company Inc saw 56.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Nov 10. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 1,213,824 shares of AZEK Company Inc, valued at $369,070 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of AZEK Company Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 1,226,824 shares at $370,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZEK Company Inc stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on AZEK Company Inc (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.