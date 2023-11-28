Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Aramark’s (ARMK) Stock

The stock of Aramark (ARMK) has gone up by 1.23% for the week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month and a 3.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for ARMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.42% for ARMK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) Right Now?

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARMK is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARMK is $31.61, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for ARMK is 259.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume for ARMK on November 28, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

ARMK) stock’s latest price update

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 28.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Felise Kissell – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development John Zillmer – CEO Tom Ondrof – CFO Conference Call Participants Harry Martin – Bernstein Neil Tyler – Redburn Atlantic Ian Zaffino – Oppenheimer Andrew Steinerman – JPMorgan Heather Balsky – BOA Andrew Wittmann – Baird Toni Kaplan – Morgan Stanley Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel Josh Chan – UBS Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Operator Good morning, and welcome to Aramark’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I’ll be your operator for today’s call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $29 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARMK Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, Aramark saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+6.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.31. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.91. Total debt to assets is 51.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aramark (ARMK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.