Understanding the 4.10% Volatility Levels of On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has gone up by 2.21% for the week, with a 13.98% rise in the past month and a 0.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.10% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of -1.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 101.18x. The 36-month beta value for ONON is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ONON is $31.10, which is $6.5 above than the current price. The public float for ONON is 185.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on November 28, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 28.48. However, the company has seen a 2.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-24 that On’s sponsored athletes have recently had some high-profile wins, which increase brand awareness, per management. The company uses a no-discounting policy and collaborations with luxury product retailers to maintain its premium product positioning.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $29 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.37. In addition, On Holding AG saw 64.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 8.35, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In summary, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.