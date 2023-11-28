UDR Inc (UDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.21relation to previous closing price of 33.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that UDR’s stock has fallen 14% YTD, underperforming its coastal apartment REIT peers as investors are concerned about its sunbelt exposure in the face of elevated supply. The market is concerned about UDR’s exposure to sunbelt markets, but I see this headwind becoming a tailwind as new supply is set to plummet once we get beyond 2024. UDR trades at a significant discount to my NAV estimate and I believe it is priced to deliver 17% annualized returns over the medium term.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) is above average at 24.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UDR Inc (UDR) is $39.00, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 327.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UDR on November 28, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stock saw a decrease of 1.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for UDR Inc (UDR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.15% for UDR’s stock, with a -15.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDR Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.67. In addition, UDR Inc saw -14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 11.25, with 4.05 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UDR Inc (UDR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.