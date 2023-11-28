Trading Update: Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Stock Endures 4.27% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has seen a 27.18% increase in the past week, with a 36.42% gain in the past month, and a 5.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for CAAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.46% for CAAP’s stock, with a 27.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) Right Now?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAAP is at 2.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CAAP is $17.18, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for CAAP is 29.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume for CAAP on November 28, 2023 was 111.37K shares.

CAAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) has increased by 11.51 when compared to last closing price of 13.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Corporación America Airports is a leading private operator of 53 airports across 6 countries. We cover some attractive narratives surrounding CAAP. We pick out the important talking points ahead of CAAP’s Q3 results due to be announced on November 15.

CAAP Trading at 21.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +36.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAP rose by +27.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Corporacion America Airports S.A. saw 72.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.90 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stands at +12.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.59.

Based on Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP), the company’s capital structure generated 205.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.31. Total debt to assets is 38.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.