The Volatility of Adobe Inc’s (ADBE) Stock: A 1.71% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Adobe Inc (ADBE) has gone up by 1.71% for the week, with a 22.64% rise in the past month and a 15.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for ADBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for ADBE’s stock, with a 34.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) is 56.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adobe Inc (ADBE) is $612.38, which is -$10.78 below the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 452.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On November 28, 2023, ADBE’s average trading volume was 2.70M shares.

ADBE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 619.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-28 that The Competition and Markets Authority said Adobe’s proposed acquisition of Figma could harm the U.K.’s digital design sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $660 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADBE Trading at 12.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +18.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $590.50. In addition, Adobe Inc saw 85.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Belsky Scott, who sale 764 shares at the price of $533.56 back on Oct 25. After this action, Belsky Scott now owns 21,467 shares of Adobe Inc, valued at $407,640 using the latest closing price.

Garfield Mark S., the SVP & CAO of Adobe Inc, sale 116 shares at $533.56 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Garfield Mark S. is holding 4,055 shares at $61,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc stands at +27.29. The total capital return value is set at 31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 33.97, with 18.34 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 17.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adobe Inc (ADBE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.