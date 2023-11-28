The -89.33% Simple Moving Average of reAlpha Tech Corp.’s (AIRE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 40.00% for AIRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.88% for AIRE’s stock, with a -89.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Right Now?

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 456.25x compared to its average ratio,

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AIRE is 5.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for AIRE on November 28, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

AIRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) has dropped by -10.54 compared to previous close of 4.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -61.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ: AIRE ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the real estate technology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why AIRE stock is up today.

AIRE Trading at -89.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.55%, as shares sank -84.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRE fell by -61.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, reAlpha Tech Corp. saw -99.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.