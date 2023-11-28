The 63.07% Simple Moving Average of BRF S.A. ADR’s (BRFS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has seen a 3.21% increase in the past week, with a 34.42% gain in the past month, and a 44.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.91% for BRFS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 63.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.

The public float for BRFS is 1.68B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRFS on November 28, 2023 was 4.96M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 2.83, however, the company has experienced a 3.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BRFS Trading at 30.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +37.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 82.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -28.81, with -6.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.