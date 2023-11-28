The -13.88% Decline of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (MIRA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MIRA stock has gone up by 17.62%, with a monthly gain of 66.17% and a quarterly plunge of -38.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.67% for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 69.09% for MIRA’s stock, with a -9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) Right Now?

The public float for MIRA is 7.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MIRA on November 28, 2023 was 173.40K shares.

MIRA) stock’s latest price update

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA)’s stock price has soared by 19.43 in relation to previous closing price of 3.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-18 that Penny stocks represent an exciting yet risky path to profits for active investors. Defined as stocks priced under $5 per share, these cheap equities boast the potential for astronomical returns on minimal investments.

MIRA Trading at 21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.43%, as shares surge +70.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA rose by +17.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -47.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Cappy George, who purchase 119,048 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Cappy George now owns 2,859,318 shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $833,336 using the latest closing price.

Cappy George, the 10% Owner of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 157,170 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Cappy George is holding 2,740,270 shares at $1,100,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRA

The total capital return value is set at -575.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -806.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.