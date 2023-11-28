TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WULF is 1.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TeraWulf Inc (WULF) is $3.30, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 140.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.79% of that float. On November 28, 2023, WULF’s average trading volume was 6.47M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.76 in relation to its previous close of 1.26. However, the company has experienced a 13.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Assad – Director of Corporate Communications Paul Prager – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fleury – Chief Financial Officer Nazar Khan – Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Siegler – Cantor Fitzgerald Chase White – Compass Point Lucas Pipes – B. Riley Securities Mike Grondahl – Northland Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the TeraWulf Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has risen by 13.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.35% and a quarterly drop of -37.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.79% for TeraWulf Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.81% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -22.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0773. In addition, TeraWulf Inc saw 80.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 18. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 525,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc, valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Prager Paul B., the Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Prager Paul B. is holding 475,000 shares at $137,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc stands at -571.64. The total capital return value is set at -18.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.87. Equity return is now at value -63.33, with -28.09 for asset returns.

Based on TeraWulf Inc (WULF), the company’s capital structure generated 109.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 40.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.