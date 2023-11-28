Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TBIO is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) is $4.00, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for TBIO is 8.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On November 28, 2023, TBIO’s average trading volume was 182.53K shares.

TBIO) stock’s latest price update

Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)’s stock price has dropped by -15.23 in relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

TBIO’s Market Performance

Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) has seen a -7.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -54.07% decline in the past month and a -70.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.78% for TBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.49% for TBIO’s stock, with a -79.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBIO Trading at -59.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.87%, as shares sank -53.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5669. In addition, Telesis Bio Inc saw -71.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBIO starting from Nelson Todd Robert, who sale 2,575 shares at the price of $2.83 back on May 04. After this action, Nelson Todd Robert now owns 136,072 shares of Telesis Bio Inc, valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Daniel Glenn, the Chief Technology Officer of Telesis Bio Inc, sale 1,190 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Gibson Daniel Glenn is holding 102,083 shares at $3,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.44 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telesis Bio Inc stands at -176.68. The total capital return value is set at -52.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.84. Equity return is now at value -76.49, with -39.52 for asset returns.

Based on Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.51. Total debt to assets is 26.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.