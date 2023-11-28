Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.63 compared to its previous closing price of 7.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 61.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Telecom Argentina has faced challenges in recent years due to the Argentine debt crisis and increased competition in the telecommunications industry. The company has managed to offset some costs despite extreme inflation levels in Argentina, and its leverage situation has improved. The valuation of Telecom Argentina remains elevated compared to its peers in Latin America, as indicated by the high multiples in forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Price/Cash Flow ratios.

Is It Worth Investing in Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) is 22.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEO is 0.83.

The public float for TEO is 125.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On November 28, 2023, TEO’s average trading volume was 118.66K shares.

TEO’s Market Performance

TEO stock saw an increase of 61.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 51.05% and a quarterly increase of 46.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.29% for TEO’s stock, with a 60.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TEO Trading at 60.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares surge +55.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEO rose by +61.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR saw 66.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEO

Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.