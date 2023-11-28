T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.12 in comparison to its previous close of 148.98, however, the company has experienced a 0.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-24 that When the VIX falls below 15%, it’s time to cut the games and get serious. Opportunities become scarce without volatility, so you must employ extra scrutiny to pick the right stocks to invest in.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is $177.71, which is $28.91 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 454.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on November 28, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen a 0.74% increase in the past week, with a 4.16% rise in the past month, and a 10.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for TMUS’s stock, with a 5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.02. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from SIEVERT G MICHAEL, who sale 96,500 shares at the price of $147.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, SIEVERT G MICHAEL now owns 489,839 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $14,238,575 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $147.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 586,339 shares at $2,945,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.