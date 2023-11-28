Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is 12.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLF is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) is $53.35, which is $2.21 above the current market price. The public float for SLF is 583.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On November 28, 2023, SLF’s average trading volume was 651.47K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (NYSE: SLF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 51.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants David Garg – Senior Vice President, Capital Management & Investor Relations Kevin Strain – President & Chief Executive Officer Manjit Singh – Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer Daniel Fishbein – President, Sun Life Financial-US Ingrid Johnson – President, Sun Life-Asia Kevin Morrissey – Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary Randolph Brown – Chief Investment Officer Stephen Peacher – President, SLC Management Conference Call Participants Tom MacKinnon – BMO Capital Gabriel Dechaine – National Bank Financial Meny Grauman – Scotiabank Mario Mendonca – TD Securities Doug Young – Desjardins Paul Holden – CIBC Nigel D’Souza – Veritas Investment Research Lemar Persaud – Cormark Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Sun Life Financial Q3 2023 Conference Call. My name is [ph]Dalem, and I’ll be your conference operator today.

SLF’s Market Performance

Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has experienced a 0.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.59% rise in the past month, and a 7.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for SLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.70% for SLF’s stock, with a 4.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLF Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.70. In addition, Sun Life Financial, Inc. saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial, Inc. stands at +12.62. The total capital return value is set at 11.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 13.57, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 25.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.03. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sun Life Financial, Inc. (SLF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.