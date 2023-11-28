ST Microelectronics (STM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) is above average at 9.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ST Microelectronics (STM) is $55.42, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for STM is 903.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STM on November 28, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

The stock price of ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) has jumped by 1.01 compared to previous close of 45.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that STMicroelectronics performances were driven by the auto division, and we believe there is further upside to growth. Solid balance sheet, higher DPS expected with an ongoing buyback. The company is planning new CAPEX with diversification by product and by region. New JV signed with Sanan Optoelectronics. This company has a solid EPS growth trajectory that is too much discounted. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

STM’s Market Performance

ST Microelectronics (STM) has experienced a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.81% rise in the past month, and a -4.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for STM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.87% for STM’s stock, with a -1.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STM Trading at 7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +20.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STM fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.90. In addition, ST Microelectronics saw 28.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STM

Equity return is now at value 33.27, with 21.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ST Microelectronics (STM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.