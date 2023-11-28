Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SOND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.79 compared to its previous closing price of 3.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -38.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ellie Ducommun – Senior Director of Strategic Finance and IR Francis Davidson – Co-Founder and CEO Dom Bourgault – CFO Conference Call Participants Nick Jones – JMP Securities Jed Kelly – Oppenheimer Operator Good day and welcome to the Sonder’s Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SOND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOND is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOND is $23.00, which is $19.6 above the current market price. The public float for SOND is 8.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.32% of that float. The average trading volume for SOND on November 28, 2023 was 49.97K shares.

SOND’s Market Performance

SOND’s stock has seen a -38.46% decrease for the week, with a -54.97% drop in the past month and a -66.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.54% for Sonder Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -53.21% for SOND’s stock, with a -70.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -52.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.66%, as shares sank -52.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND fell by -38.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc saw -86.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, who purchase 18,180 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Aug 17. After this action, BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL now owns 234,180 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc, valued at $8,908 using the latest closing price.

Rothenberg Philip L, the General Counsel & Secretary of Sonder Holdings Inc, purchase 300,000 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rothenberg Philip L is holding 300,000 shares at $135,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.29 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonder Holdings Inc stands at -35.95. The total capital return value is set at -30.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.28. Equity return is now at value -1428.54, with -16.37 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 164.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.