SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Whether we’re entering a new bull market or not, these two companies are producing impressive results. Both SoFi and Lemonade are growing rapidly and heading towards sustainable profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SOFI is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOFI is $9.12, which is $2.09 above than the current price. The public float for SOFI is 885.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.26% of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on November 28, 2023 was 31.34M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stock saw an increase of 2.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.88% and a quarterly increase of -14.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for SOFI’s stock, with a -4.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc saw 52.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 22,500 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Nov 21. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 7,261,789 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc, valued at $146,288 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc, purchase 44,000 shares at $6.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 7,239,289 shares at $298,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -7.15, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.