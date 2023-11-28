Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNAP is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 31 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNAP is $10.14, which is -$2.54 below the current price. The public float for SNAP is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNAP on November 28, 2023 was 23.21M shares.

SNAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has increased by 1.28 when compared to last closing price of 12.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-27 that As social media companies push for new ways to monetize their user bases, Snapchat is becoming the latest to test ad-free subscriptions to drive recurring revenue.

SNAP’s Market Performance

Snap Inc (SNAP) has experienced a 6.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.34% rise in the past month, and a 34.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for SNAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.07% for SNAP’s stock, with a 22.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNAP stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for SNAP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SNAP in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $9 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNAP Trading at 28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +36.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNAP rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, Snap Inc saw 41.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNAP starting from Young Eric, who sale 119,112 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Nov 16. After this action, Young Eric now owns 3,391,040 shares of Snap Inc, valued at $1,417,492 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Derek, the Chief Financial Officer of Snap Inc, sale 40,144 shares at $11.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Andersen Derek is holding 2,293,339 shares at $477,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.32 for the present operating margin

+56.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snap Inc stands at -31.07. The total capital return value is set at -21.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.86. Equity return is now at value -50.53, with -17.03 for asset returns.

Based on Snap Inc (SNAP), the company’s capital structure generated 161.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.80. Total debt to assets is 52.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snap Inc (SNAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.