SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SILV is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SILV is $6.69, which is $0.75 above the current price. The public float for SILV is 141.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILV on November 28, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SILV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has surged by 3.49 when compared to previous closing price of 5.73, but the company has seen a 9.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) points to a 31.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

SILV’s Market Performance

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has seen a 9.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.32% gain in the past month and a 21.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for SILV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.68% for SILV’s stock, with a 4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SILV Trading at 21.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc saw -1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 27.41, with 22.42 for asset returns.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.